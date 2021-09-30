The Battle of the Piney Woods is back this season, as SFA prepares to take on their archrivals from Sam Houston

(KEKT) — It’s one of the oldest rivalries in football, a showdown, which was put on hold for a season but will be reignited this weekend, the Battle of the Piney Woods, between Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State.

“Our alumni base, our fans, and townsfolk in Nacogdoches and East Texas, they are fired up,” said SFA head coach Colby Carthel.

“This is the kind of game you throw out all the numbers and all the records and rankings and all that stuff, it means nothing,” said Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler.

While the passion for this matchup is always high, the results on the field have been one-sided in recent history.

The Bearkats have beaten the Lumberjacks in the last nine straight meetings, and this year sam Houston brings back most of their roster from a national championship team.

But in Nacogdoches, there looks to be a turnaround at SFA and for the first time in a long time, a team that has a real shot at pulling the upset.

“Look at what Sam Houston’s done, coming in as defending national champions, ranked number one in the nation hadn’t lost a game in two years and so it’s building up to be a really good football game for the first time in quite some time,” said Carthel. “I think it has a chance to actually be a battle you know battle of the piney woods has been pretty one-sided for the past decade.”

“I don’t think you can get this game any more intense than it’s been and that’s just because of all the things that intersect, from our alums that intersect to the high school players that we recruit who intersect I mean the location, it’s all those things,” said coach Keeler. “We just intersect in so many different ways it just makes for a great rivalry.”

The Lumberjacks are 3-1, with their only loss coming on the road against texas tech, where they only came up 6-points short.

This rivalry showdown with the Kats could go a long way, in continuing to change the perception of lumberjack football.

“People are starting to take notice, man those guys have got a winning record, and they almost beat Tech, what’s this all about because this program to be honest with you has been down for a while and so there’s some people getting excited about it,” said Carthel.

Plenty to be excited about this weekend, as the Jacks and the Kats square off in Houston.

An old rivalry, for their new conference.