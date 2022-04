TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas All-Stars were on full display Saturday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus.

It was all part of the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star basketball games, with all proceeds going to the Bethesda Clinic.

In the girls’ matchup, Brownsboro Bearette Paris Miller took home the MVP award, while Jacksonville’s Vito High won the honor in the boys’ game.