The lone East Texas Olympian kicks off her quest for a medal in Tokyo Friday night

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Mackenzie Brown of Team United States competes in the Women’s Individual Ranking Round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) – Mackenzie Brown, the only East Texan competing in the Tokyo Olympics, will begin her quest for what would be a historic medal Saturday morning.

The Flint native will compete in the women’s individual, women’s team, and mixed team events. The first event she will appear in is the mixed team: which pairs up one man and one woman from each country.

Brown, 26, will be competing with 32-year-old Brady Ellison and will try to fight their way through a 16-team, single-elimination bracket. They are the No. 2 seed heading into the tournament behind only South Korea.

Their first match will be against the No.15 seed Indonesian team and will start at 8:27 p.m. Central time (10:27 a.m. in Tokyo). The tournament will be finished by the end of the day with the Gold medal match scheduled for 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning (4:45 p.m. in Tokyo).

An American woman has not won an individual women’s medal since 1976. Brown qualified 5th individually in Friday’s ranking round.

“I’m super stoked. I’ve worked really hard for this moment and it feels like the last two years are coming together right at the right time,” commented Brown. “I think that just the way I shot today was the way I’ve always known I was capable of. I trusted myself. I had one end I’d like to get back but otherwise I have no regrets for today and did really good, paid just enough attention and did my job.” Mackenzie Brown in an interview on USAArchery.org

This will be Brown’s second Olympics after competing in Rio when she was just 21 years old.