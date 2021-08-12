The Lufkin Panthers are looking to make a deep playoff run this season

The Lufkin Panthers are a pretty young team with a small senior class and head coach todd quick is trying to develop younger players so they will be ready to step into bigger roles this season.

“Knowing their role, teach them what their role is and how to do it and then let them be a football player,” says Head Coach Todd Quick.

“We encourage everyone to show them the different techniques to just make them better,” adds Lineman Trent Mosby.

The Panthers are looking for a new leader under center and Coach Quick says three guys are battling it out for the starting quarterback position.

“Every day is a competition here, you got to work and you got to compete for every day you come out,” tells Coach Quick.

“Our quarterbacks have been competing, really every day they come out here, they’re working hard and they are getting ready for the season,” says Lineman Christian Wynn.

But the Panthers have a weapon in Wide Receiver Cameron Jackson that can relieve pressure off the quarterback.

“He just outworks people on the field and he can take the thing to the house. So we know who he is and we know what he brings and we have to be smart enough as coaches to get him the ball to take advantage of what he can do,” declares Coach Quick.

“He is going to be good for passing quick, he is really fast, he hits hard and he is ready,” exclaims Wynn.

Another group Coach Quick is looking to fix this year is his offensive line.

quick “We know the five that need to be out there now let us get them in the right spot and get them where they can gel,” says Coach Quick.

“Competing, they have all gotten better as they’ve been competing and it’s going to be fun to watch,” smiles Mosby.

The Panthers lost in the first round of the playoffs last year but want to go deeper in the postseason. coach feels having depth down the stretch will be key

“Getting them ready to play earlier so they take quality reps in the first part of the year. that’s a big part of when you get in the playoffs,” adds Coach Quick.

The Panthers kick off their season against Tyler Legacy on August 27th.