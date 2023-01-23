DOUGLASS, Texas (KETK) — The Douglass Indians are 23-3 this season and having a great year, they credit their success to team chemistry and having fun on the court.

“This is a great group to practice with and play with and coach. they’re an experienced group its been a fun year,” says Head coach Vance Dallas.

“We’ve had a great season, it’s been really fun taking care of business, having fun in practice,” adds Senior Guard Drew Bobo.

“It’s been amazing playing with these guys, it’s getting up to me that I’m leaving but it’s been fun,” tells Senior Guard Jaidyn.

Along with the success the Indians are having, seniors Drew and Jace Bobo along with Jaidyn Davis all hit 1,000 career points. something they say comes from unselfish play on the court.

“It’s a very special moment for the team, I don’t think it has ever been done before especially with all 3 of us in the same age, same class, it’s really special and I think it definitely leaves the younger guys something to strive for and it gives them something to work for,” smiles Senior guard Jace Bobo.

“Our team chemistry on offense is crazy, so we pass the ball and it doesn’t matter who scores along as we are scoring and one of us will have the hot hand,” exclaims Drew Bobo.

“One person gets hot then the other person the next game we play gets hot, it’s like a rotation, and it’s amazing,” says Davis.

Although Douglass excels on the offensive end, coach Vance Dallas preaches locking in on the defensive side of the ball and the tribe’s full-court trap has been lethal.

“Something we preach is defense, if they don’t play hard on defense, I’m not going to play you. I don’t cut them a whole lot of slack on defense but offensively they get a little bit more freedom so it’s kind of our rule, play hard on defense you get a little bit more freedom on offense,” explains coach Dallas.

The Indians look to continue their winning ways hoping to first secure a district championship, on their way to a deep postseason run.