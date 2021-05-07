Thursday Game 1’s: Lufkin drops playoff opener, Lovelady defeats Cushing

KETK – The Lufkin Panthers got roughed up in game one of their best of three Class 5A Bi-District round playoff series.

Texas High took down the Pack 13-5 Thursday at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.

Game two of the series is set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Texarkana. If a game three is needed it will be played Saturday at Benton High School in Shreveport, La. at 4:00 p.m.

The Lovelady Lions roared past Cushing Thursday 9-1 in game one of their Class 2A Bi-District round series.

Game two is set for 5:00 p.m. Friday in Lovelady.

If necessary, game three will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.

Watch the video to see game highlights.