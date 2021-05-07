Thursday Game 1’s: Lufkin drops playoff opener, Lovelady defeats Cushing

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETK – The Lufkin Panthers got roughed up in game one of their best of three Class 5A Bi-District round playoff series.

Texas High took down the Pack 13-5 Thursday at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.

Game two of the series is set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Texarkana. If a game three is needed it will be played Saturday at Benton High School in Shreveport, La. at 4:00 p.m.

The Lovelady Lions roared past Cushing Thursday 9-1 in game one of their Class 2A Bi-District round series.

Game two is set for 5:00 p.m. Friday in Lovelady.

If necessary, game three will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.

Watch the video to see game highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51