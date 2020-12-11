Timpson falls short of 1st trip to title game, ends historic season 14-1

NEW CANEY, Texas (KETK) – Arguably the greatest football campaign for the Timpson Bears came to an end Thursday.

Unable to slow down a powerful Shiner running attack, the Bears fell to the unbeaten Comanches 49-7 in the Class 2A Division 1 state semifinals.

Timpson, which won more games this season than any other team in school history finishes the year at 14-1.

13-0 Shiner advances to play Post in the state championship game next Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

