TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) – Terry Bussey is a junior football superstar for Timpson High School and has been announced as the Dave Campbell’s 2022 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award presented by Kroger.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is the leading publication for all things football in Texas.

Mr. Texas Football annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas. As a longtime partner of the TaxAct Texas Bowl and a proud supporter of Texas high school football, Kroger partners with Mr. Texas Football as the award’s presenting partner this year.

Bussey made his impact felt on every play whether he was throwing the ball, running, or making interceptions on defense. Offensively, his yardage totaled up to 4,773 yards with a total of 72 touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied up 115 tackles and five interceptions, taking four of them back for touchdowns. He also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns on special teams.

All of these crazy stats and hard work by Bussey led the Bears to the 2A Division I state semifinals, coming just one game short of the state championship game.

Bussey is rated as a Dave Campbell’s Texas Football four-star prospect, checking in as the state’s No. 1 ATH in the 2024 cycle. He already boasts several offers from schools, including Baylor, Houston, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UTSA, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Oregon.