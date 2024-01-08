TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) – Timpson ISD head football coach Kerry Therwhanger announced on Monday that he is retiring from his position at the end of this school year.

“I’m done! I will be retiring at the end of this school year. I can’t express enough the appreciation I have for the coaching profession, it’s been a fantastic life! I want to thank all the coaches that I’ve ever worked with for everything, especially those at Lovelady and Timpson, y’all are truly amazing.” Kerry Therwhanger

Coach Therwhanger recently took the team to state and they brought back the school’s first state football championship in program history.