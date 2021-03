TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Before the storms began to roll through East Texas, the TJC Apaches and the Bossier Parish Cavaliers moved their Sunday matchup to 11:15 a.m. and those who showed up in the morning got treated to an offensive showcase.



The Cavs took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning, but after a solo homer from former Brook Hill Guard Miguel Vega, the Apaches took control from the plate and won 18-10.