TJC Apaches honor late athletic trainer’s family, before forcing a Game Three in the District C Championship series

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Before the TJC baseball team took the field for Game Two of their District C Championship series against Coastal Bend, they took a moment to honor one of their own.

Rylan Gray, son of the late Travis Gray, threw out the first pitch to Apache head coach Doug Wren.

Travis was a beloved athletic trainer in East Texas who died from COVID-19 back in January.

During his 11 years as a trainer, Travis worked at Tyler Junior College, Brownsboro, Chapel Hill, and Lindale.

The Apaches went on to win Game Two, 12-3, forcing a Game Three at noon on Sunday, with the winner punching their ticket to the NJCAA Division Three World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee.

