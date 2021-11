TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Apaches were out on the practice field Monday afternoon, getting ready for their bowl game this Saturday.

Tyler earned a spot in the TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl, where they will take on the Coffeyville Red Ravens out of Kansas, on the Texas A&M Commerce campus.

The Apaches have had a massive turnaround from their spring season earlier this season, and now get ready to take the next step, by playing their first bowl game since 2014.