TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The bats were cracking at Mike Carter Field on Monday in Tyler as the TJC Apaches and the Eastfield Harvest Bees combined for 28 runs.

The Apaches were able to score 7 runs in the bottom of the 9th to go on to win 16-12.

TJC will be back home on Wednesday for a doubleheader with Northeast Texas Community College starting at 1:00 p.m.