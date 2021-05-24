TJC baseball earn at-large invite to NJCAA D3 World Series

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The TJC Apaches will get their second chance.

The Tyler Junior College baseball team spent the past week in limbo, working out, not knowing if their season was possibly already over, after falling to Coastal Bend two-games-to-one in a super regional series.

Their hope was that their 36-15 record, and No. 2 national ranking were going to be enough to earn them an at-large bid into the NJCAA Division III World Series.

Well it was.

The Apaches learned their fate Monday afternoon as they gathered to watch the NJCAA selection show at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

It marks their first trip since 2018 when they were runners-up, which followed four consecutive national titles.

Eleventh-year head coach Doug Wren admits that he had a pretty good idea they were going to get the invite, before the rest of the team found out.

“It’s better than any feeling I’ve had in a long time. Coach Wren did a fantastic job of keeping it a secret to us. So, but once we saw our name pop up, everybody is excited, and you can’t create that feeling. We all knew we are the best team in the country. And we had unfinished business. So now, only thing to do is to win,” said TJC first baseman and Brook Hill alum Miguel Vega.

“It’s a tribute to these guys and the body of work that they’ve put together throughout the course of this year. And some of the things that they’ve accomplished. And, you know, it’s a very veteran team. And I couldn’t be more excited to be able to pack things up and head to Tennessee,” said Wren.

“It was awesome especially after losing in the super regional. And we are gonna get our second chance here. And I really think we are gonna make the most of it and bring our best baseball to Tennessee,” said Apaches outfielder and White Oak alum Heath Hood.

Tyler is the number-two seed in the tournament and will play Rockingham (NC) at noon Saturday at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tenn.

