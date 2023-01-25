TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Apaches baseball team is back for round two of being in division one.

Head coach Doug Wren says they have 24 guys on scholarship this season, but the mission remains the same, make the routine play.

“Making sure our guys are ready for game days and ready to compete at their highest level and I have a saying the practice days are for me and the game days are for them and that will be the case,” says Wren.

“It gives us a lot of confidence, last year the people that were committed saw us go to the postseason and play well and so that gave them some energy coming in this year so I think we’re excited and we will go far this year hopefully,” tells catcher Colby Harris.

Coach Wren describes this year’s Apache baseball team as young but experienced. He believes these older guys are going to have to step in as leaders when adversity hits throughout the year.

“It’s really important for them to steady the ship especially if we do have a run of some bad baseball, it’s important for those guys to really grab ahold of the locker room and make sure we are maintaining the type of environment we need in there,” adds Wren.

“They’re just talking me through it and I’m asking a lot of questions, I want to be as prepared as possible. they’re just letting me know hey go out there you have good stuff and go throw it and do what you do. do what you did all fall,” says pitcher Grayson Murray.

Juco ball is like a revolving door. with plenty of new faces on the team.

but the players have already started building a strong bond on campus.

“The chemistry has been awesome this year since we been in the dorms, I think it collided all of us which is awesome and we are all getting closer with the lord together, you can’t ask for anything better than that,” smiles Harris.

The Apaches are excited to lace up their cleats and hit the field.

“I want to see a run rule and I want to see us put up a bunch of runs and put up a shutout. I just want to go out and play baseball, I’m ready for the scoreboard to be on, and let’s go win this thing,” declares Murray.

Whether it’s division three or division one, the goal for TJC Apache baseball, is always excellence.