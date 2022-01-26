TYLER, Texas (KETK) — TJC baseball is coming off yet another national title at the Division III level, now the Apaches plan to bring that championship mentality to the Division I ranks.



“We may be jumping divisions but the recipe is the same and the standard is the standard,” says head coach Doug Wren.



After dominating in the D III ranks, Tyler players believe it’s time to showcase their talents on the biggest junior college level.



“Division Three, we honestly didn’t need to be there, it was about the Yankees playing with the Bad News Bears but it’s been a long time coming and we are very excited to be in the run with everybody,” adds Duke Jordan.

Tyler has already gone toe-to-toe with many of their soon-to-be division one opponents, after playing them in non-conference a season ago, making this transition smoother for the Apaches.



“We can tell the younger guys kind of what to expect and kind of tell them that it’s not that big of a jump as you think and that they can have the confidence to go in there and have success,” explains Dalton Davis.



The Apaches are not ranked in the preseason poll, but that doesn’t change the mentality in Tyler, the mission stays the same, win a national championship.



“At the end of the day preseason rankings all that stuff doesn’t really matter its all about how you play at the end and we certainly will continue you press into these guys it’s about how you finish and not how you start and that will be the case,” says Wren.



The Apaches open their season this weekend when they host Centenary College for their home opener.



The first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 Saturday afternoon.