TJC baseball wins 6th national title, beating Niagara 5-4 in NJCAA Division III World Series

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENEVILLE, Tennessee — It’s felt like a long time, but once again, the TJC Apaches are on top of the mountain, after beating Niagara County Community College 5-4, to capture the program’s sixth national championship.

Tyler’s last trip to the World Series was in 2018, but after just a two-year absence, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Apaches made the most of their opportunity, dominating the field, and bringing home the school’s 65th overall national title.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51