TJC baseball wins 6th national title, beating Niagara 5-4 in NJCAA Division III World Series

GREENEVILLE, Tennessee — It’s felt like a long time, but once again, the TJC Apaches are on top of the mountain, after beating Niagara County Community College 5-4, to capture the program’s sixth national championship.

Tyler’s last trip to the World Series was in 2018, but after just a two-year absence, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Apaches made the most of their opportunity, dominating the field, and bringing home the school’s 65th overall national title.