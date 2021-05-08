TJC baseball wins twice over Eastfield to play for world series berth

CORRECTION IN VIDEO ABOVE: TJC first baseman Miguel Vega’s two-run homer in the game highlights is his 15th home run of the 2021 season, not his 14th.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Apaches had to show some grit in the District C East Division tournament.

The Apaches dug themselves out of the loser’s bracket, then got double the payback against Eastfield Friday as they had to beat them twice in order to claim the tourney title.

TJC beat the Harvesters 9-5 in the first contest to set up a winner take all game two.

The Apaches took Eastfield to the woodshed in that one.

Tyler hammered the team from Mesquite 24-1 to advance to the District C Championship Series against Coastal Bend next week.

The Apaches will host the three-game series at Mike Carter Field.

Watch the video to see highlights from both games, and reaction from the clincher.

