TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Apaches played in friendly confines Monday night,k as the NJCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament kicked off at Pat Hartley Field in Tyler.

Tyler scored a goal 18 minutes into the opening conte4st against Western Texas College, and that would be the difference as the Apaches went on to win 1-0.

TJC will be back on the pitch Wednesday after at 5:30 when they take on Iowa Lakes Community College.