TJC blows out Rowan-Gloucester, moves one win away from national title

GREENEVILLE, Tennessee (KETK) – White Oak alum Heath Hood missed seven weeks of the Tyler Junior College baseball season with a broken foot.

He finally returned Saturday as the Apaches opened play in the NJCAA Division III world series, chasing the program’s sixth national title.

Hood has been on a tear since.

In three games, the former White Oak star quarterback is 9 of 13 at the plate with two home runs, seven RBI’s, four extra base hits, to go along with a ridiculous diving grab in the outfield.

Monday, he helped the Apaches secure a spot in the tournament championship round, where they will only have to win once to bring home the crown, which would also mark the school’s 65th all-time team title.

No. 2 seed TJC exploded for a 14-run sixth inning against top seed Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester County, turning a 2-1 contest into a rout.

Tyler run ruled the Roadrunners 16-1 after six frames.

TJC improves 39-15 on the season, and will play for the crown Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Pioneer Park against either Oakton, Niagara County, or Rowan-Gloucester.

Watch the video to see game highlights courtesy of the NJCAA Network.

