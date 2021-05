TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a breakfast for champions at Tyler Junior College Saturday morning, as the Apaches celebrated winning the 2021 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship.

The women won the title earlier this month.

This is the program’s 18th national championship and the 64th for TJC as an athletic program.

It’s a testament, not only to championship pedigree, but the daily grind these guys are willing to go through, to achieve this kind of goal.