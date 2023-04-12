TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Apache Cheer team recently went to the National Championships in Daytona, Florida and brought back the program’s first ever title.

“We work a whole year preparing for a routine that lasts two minutes and 15 seconds. We started this journey last summer at NCA college camp at SMU in Dallas, where we earned a bronze bid to attend NCA College Nationals.” Tammy Rose, TJC cheer head coach

They took first place in the Intermediate Large Coed Open Division in the NCA College Nationals competition.

The TJC Apache Cheer team earned its first-ever national title last weekend at the National Cheerleaders Association’s College Nationals competition in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Rose said the team spent the last year refining their stunt sequences and tumbling skills in their quest for gold at Daytona.

“We planned about five performances throughout the fall to get the athletes used to performing in front of large crowds,” Rose said. “But once we got back from Christmas break, it was ‘all gas and no brakes’ until the day we left for Daytona. The athletes practiced daily, with extra night practices on Mondays; and they gave up their spring break to stay and have all-day practices.”

The other teams in their division were Pratt Community College, Riverside City College, Long Beach City College, Tufts University and Millikin University.

This year’s team members are: Joanna Andujo, Emma Bauml, Kaylee Beavers, Kennedy Crawford, Michael Del Angel, Zoe Fields, Kyle George, Alexis Hart, Kortlyn Hayley, Katie Jones, Makayla Lee, Emily Lenius, Ty’Dashia Jones McMiller, Jorge Morales, Charlton Muller, Collins Nnoli, Amya Powell, Ethan Ramos, Ry’Yez Riggins, Lexie Stanley, Tristan Taylor, Barbara Waller, and Brandi Willis.