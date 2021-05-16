TJC falls 7-6 in 11 innings to Coastal Bend in District C Championship, Apaches await a possible at-large bid

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Everything was on the line Sunday afternoon at Mike Carter Field, as the TJC Apaches and Coastal Bend Cougars squared off in the decisive Game Three of the District C Championship series.

But they also had to contend with inclement weather, and in the 11th inning, with the score tied at 6, the game was delayed for more than four hours.

The the matchup finally resumed the Cougars were able to to come away with the walk-off victory, beating Tyler 7-6 in the bottom of the 11th, and claiming the District C Championship along with an automatic bid to the NJCAA Division Three World Series.

The Apaches will now have to wait until May 25th to find out if they can earn an at-large bid, when the tournament brackets are released.