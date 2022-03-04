TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College head football coach Thomas Rocco is resigning, per an announcement from the school Friday afternoon.

Rocco has accepted another coaching opportunity, but the release did not specify where he was headed. He finished his third year as the Apaches’ head coach, going 7-5 in the 2021 season.

Last year, the Apaches made it to their conference championship for the first time in 7 years.

“We are tremendously grateful for the work of Coach Rocco and are happy for him that his success at Tyler Junior College has led to another opportunity in coaching. We think our football program is well positioned for success because of his work and will begin the process of identifying the leader for the next era of Apache football.” Tyler Junior College Athletic Director Kevin Vest

Defensive coordinator Matt Gordon will serve as the team’s interim head coach while a national search is conducted for Gordon’s replacement.