TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College Apaches had a rough spring season, only winning two conference games, but fast forward to the fall, and TJC is preparing for a conference championship.

The Apaches will face the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos this Saturday at the Wool Bowl in Roswell New Mexico.

Tyler has not been in a conference championship game since 2014, and the Apaches have not won a league title since 2000.

Kickoff will be at 2:00 p.m. this Saturday.