TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College Apaches returned to Region 14 play Saturday afternoon, hosting the Lamar State College Seahawks.

TJC held on down the stretch, knocking off the Seahawks 76-71, and moving to 2-2 in conference play.

The Apaches will be on the road this Wednesday when they face off against the Blinn College Buccaneers.