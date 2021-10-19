TJC men’s soccer coach Steve Clements earns 500th career win

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — When you come into the TJC Apaches men’s soccer program, they demand excellence, that excellence gave head coach Steve Clements, his 500th career win.



“It was a lot of fun and I didn’t even know it was coming up, to be honest with you…it was a surprise and I guess it says we’ve hung around long enough to do that,” smiles Clements.



“It feels amazing to be a part of a winning program with coach Clements,” adds former Lufkin Panther, and TJC forward Luis Flores.



Coach Clements has a unique coaching style, one that is a more laid-back approach.



“To me, we’re going to do all of our work at practice so when you get to game day, the hay is kind of in the barn and so you just ride it that day and we will work on it on Monday,” tells Coach Clements.



“He just lets us play and so it gives us room to be creative but also that laid back is kind of scary whenever he doesn’t say anything,” laughs Saboia.



The calm approach and the success of the program are a huge attraction for players from all over the country and the world.



“It’s kind of like a dream-like childhood, I want to play there one day and coming here and seeing how intense it is, it’s really nice. you get to push yourself every day,” explains Saboia.



“I expected all of this and knew it would be strict and work hard and everything,” says Flores.



The Apaches are ranked 4th in the country, and head coach Steve Clements believes the team camaraderie is leading to a great season.



“These guys have come together well and they’ve been a fun group to coach and they’ve worked hard and I think it’s translated on the field,” adds Clements.



“He knows the right players to pick to connect the puzzle that he wants and the style he wants to play so he just has every player for the role that he wants for every type of game,” explains Saboia.

TJC looks to continue their dominant play down the stretch, and continue their legacy of excellence in the rose city.