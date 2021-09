TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College men’s soccer program has once again been a juggernaut this season, and Wednesday night it was all on full display hosting rival Trinity Valley Community College.

The Apaches scored early and often, beating the Cardinals 8-0, and remaining undefeated.

TJC will be back home at Pat HArtley Field this coming Saturday when they host Richland College at 7:00 p.m.

The TJC women also beat TVCC 8-0 Wednesday to remain undefeated as well.