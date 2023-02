TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Apaches were back home in Tyler Monday afternoon, hosting the Hill College Rebels in a softball doubleheader.

Tyler took care of business in Game One beating the Rebels 9-1, then surviving a one-run contest in Game Two winning 5-4.

The Apaches will be back home on Friday when they host Odessa College in another doubleheader starting at 1:00 p.m.