TJC, TVCC ladies continue their march in April, TVCC men fall in record shootout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – For the fourth time in their last five NJCAA national tournament appearances dating back to 2014, the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies won their opening round game.

The only first round loss in that span was to Walters State in 2017.

The defeat has now been avanged.

With three players in double figures, No. 11 seed TJC took down the No. 22 Lady Senators 72-60 Tuesday.

Now 21-3 on the year, Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard’s crew takes on South Georgia Tech in round two at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals were already in the second round Tuesday thanks to their first round bye as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.

Well, now they are in the third round.

TVCC took down Miles Community College out of Montana 72-55.

Kaye Clark led the Lady Cards with 15 points, while Taylor Hutchins added 12, and Mailyn Wilkerson pitched in with ten.

The 20-2 Lady Cards are in the national quarterfinals for the ninth time since 2011 where they will take on Shelton State at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KETK) – 241 points were scored.

Sure the Trinity Valley men are used to putting up big numbers. They averaged 87.8 points a game.

But their opponent Tuesday, No. 8 seed Cowley College out of Kansas, they averaged 109.3 points per outing.

Their second round NJCAA national tourney contest turned into a shootout of massive proportions.

At halftime, the No. 9 seeded Cardinals trailed 77-70.

The Tigers kept pushing on the gas in the second half, as they hit a tournament record 22 three-pointers.

TVCC was unable to keep up with the frantic pace coming out of the locker room.

The Cards fell 134-107 in the highest scoring game in tournament history.

Tyler High alum Darry Moore scored 14 points for the second straight contest, while Trevon Fuller led TVCC with 25, but all those came in the first half.

Tuongthach Gatkek added 19 for the Cardinals, and Oregon State signee Dashawn Davis had 18.

Trinity Valley’s fantastic season ends at 23-3.