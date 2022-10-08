Tyler, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Junior College Apaches hosted a regional opponent in the New Mexico Military Broncos the Number one team in Juco Football. The Apaches defense came to play forcing three in outs all game long and holding the broncos to four field goals on the day. TJC pulled out the win 20-12 to upset the NMMI Broncos.
