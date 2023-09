ATHENS, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Junior College Apaches were on the road in Athens to take on the #5 ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals. The Apaches offense struggled in the 1st quarter giving up a sack which led to a scoop and score for the Cardinals, but after some adjustments, the Apaches stormed back and took the lead in the 2nd quarter.

The Apaches and Cardinals battled all game but TJC kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to beat TVCC 20-17.