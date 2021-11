TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It has not been smooth sailing this season for TJC volleyball, but the Apaches were able to earn a spot in the NJCAA Tournament after their performance in the Region 14 Tournament this past Sunday.

The Apaches believe they are peaking at the right time, as they prepare to make a deep run at a national championship.

Tyler will start the tournament at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday in Hutchinson, Kansas when they take on the New Mexico Military Institute.