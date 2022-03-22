TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The party was on as the TJC Apache Ladies won their first national title in more than 20 years.



“It’s surreal, you literally were in shock whenever the confetti was coming down, I was still sitting there going is this really for us,” declares Head Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard. “I was waiting for Ashton Kutcher to come out and say you’ve been punk’d and the tournament starts tomorrow.



“I couldn’t believe it, I was just in shock honestly then I instantly went and hugged my teammates, It was surreal and it was a great experience to be a part of,” says guard Tia Morgan.



“It felt great that all of our hard work finally paid off, everybody did what they needed to do and that we won, that was the ultimate goal to win it all,” says guard Shadiya Thomas.



This is an experienced group, who were disappointed in their Region 14 showing, losing to Angelina in the first round, but they got their chance in the big dance, and Head Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard’s group became the epitome, of playing your best basketball when it matters most.



“I think that the engine started running up it’s like a train, it started off slow but baby I was like who are these kids and where did they come from,” adds Coach Hoard. “The coach in me is going why did we lose 8 games if yall can play like this, however, we’re on god’s good time so it came whenever it was supposed to come.”



“She got it right by saying everyone is looking down on us because they didn’t think we deserved to be here but winning the national championship, obviously we deserve to be there and they didn’t make a mistake,” smiles guard Taryn Wills.



During their run, TJC’s motto was it’s up to you as their confidence grew game after game.



“Because sometimes you try to talk kids into doing things or rah rah speech, the rah rah has to be in your heart, if the rah rah isn’t in your heart, there is no rah rah speech I can give you,” adds Coach Tillis Hoard. “It might last for a day but it’s not going to last for five days.”



“Oh yeah we wanted a ring, we all wanted a ring so to sit here and say we were just going to go as far as we wanted, no we wanted the whole thing, exclaims Thomas.



Throughout the whole tournament, teams from Region 14, cheered each other on and it meant the world to the Apache Ladies.



“So, one cooks and we all eat, that’s how we get better, you don’t get better by putting anyone down, you get better by picking up everybody so if everybody goes we go,” tells Coach Tillis Hoard.



“But it just felt good to like, we all came together even though we all play each other during the year,” says Thomas.



This is the program’s 2nd national championship, but it is also the school’s 67th overall, as the trophy case in Tyler, keeps getting a bit more crowded.