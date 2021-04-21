TJC Women turn sweet into elite, advance to national quarterfinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – For the first time since 2014, the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies have won multiple games in the NJCAA national junior college women’s basketball tournament.

This being their fourth trip to the dance since then.

No. 11 seed TJC was in complete control Wednesday as it took down sixth-seeded South Georgia Technical College in blowout fashion 72-53.

The Apache Ladies (22-3) move on to face No. 3 seed Chipola College from Floriday Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the national quarterfinals at the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University.

And if they win,

We could have an All-East Texas showdown in the NJCAA women’s final four.

No. 2 seed Trinity Valley takes on seventh-seed Shelton State at 3:00 p.m. A win by the Lady Cards along with an Apache Ladies triumph over the Lady Indians makes a third TJC-TVCC showdown for the third time this season in the semis a reality.

Watch the video to see the highlights.