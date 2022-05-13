TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Junior College added its 67th national championship to the trophy case earlier this year when the women’s basketball team won it all in Lubbock.

Well this week, the school claimed number 68, when the women’s tennis team the national title for the 2nd year in a row.

On Friday afternoon, the school honored their latest national champs, showcasing the brand new national championship trophy.

The ladies won the title by beating Hillsborough Florida by just one point, but that was all they needed to become back-to-back champions.

Like most of the Apache programs, this is the ultimate goal when the season begins, with each team looking to etch their names within this winning legacy.

The TJC men’s team will be looking to win number 69 for the school when their national tournament starts next week, which they will host on-campus in Tyler.