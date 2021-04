LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) — It has been amazing run at the NJCAA women’s basketball tournament for the TJC Apaches, but it came to an end in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

Tyler was down big to start the game against the Chipola College Indians, but battled back and were able to take the lead in the 2nd half.

But the Indians went on a run down the stretch, and beat the Apaches 55-49.

Chipola will now take on Trinity Valley in the semifinal round on Friday at 6:00 p.m.