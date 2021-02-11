TJC’s Trenia Tillis Hoard named to new NJCAA council focused on diversity and inclusion

Tyler Junior College Head Womens Basketball Trenia Tillis Hoard has been selected as an ambassador from Region XIV on the NJCAA Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council (EDI).

“I am proud to be selected as the Region XIV Ambassador to the NJCAA’s Equity, Diversity & Inclusion initiative,” said Tillis Hoard, who is in her 21st season leading the Apaches. “I look forward to representing Tyler Junior College and Region XIV. I believe my personal experiences as an African-American female and athlete give me insight into some of the challenges young people may encounter on their educational and athletic journeys.”

Tillis Hoard will work with representatives from all twenty-four NJCAA regions around the country. Ambassadors will develop a working framework to form the inaugural EDI Region Committees and lead their respective regions in EDI initiatives. Region Ambassadors will fill an especially important role in setting the foundation for the role Region EDI Committees will play on a regional and national level moving forward. The intentional focus will be to educate, empower, and engage student-athletes, coaches, and athletic directors.

“Coach Tillis Hoard has been a leader on and off the court for several years at Tyler Junior College and in our community,” said Tyler Junior College Director of Athletics Kevin Vest. “I believe that student-athletes, coaches and administrators in Region XIV and around the country will be benefitted by her involvement in this most important initiative.”

Tillis Hoard acknowledges the influence that athletics can have on change in our country and the development of student-athletes. “I commend the NJCAA for recognizing the need for studying these issues and for being open to change. Athletics and sports are about so much more than stats and scoreboards, especially on the junior college level,” said Tillis Hoard. “As coaches, we are in a position to teach skills and lessons to build foundations for life, not just sports. The information provided by the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion initiative will hopefully provide a roadmap for member colleges across the United States that will lead to real, positive change.”