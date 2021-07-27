Tony Romo and the rest of the field are ready for the 2021 Texas State Open in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 51st Texas State Open gets started this week at the cascades golf club in Tyler, and on Monday, most of the field was out on the fairway for their practice round.

Former Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo will be back in the tournament this week.

Romo competed at the texas state open back in 2019 but missed last year.

Former Texas A&M quarterback, and Heisman winner, Johnny Manziel is also expected to play this week.

They will be part of 156 professionals and amateurs competing for $200 thousand.

The tournament will also feature some local talent, including All Saints alum Andrew Bloch.

It’s a four-day event, which will highlight what the rose city has to offer when it comes to the game of golf.

“I think it’s great for Tyler because you are bringing people from outside too, and they really get to see the beauty of this town,” said Bloch. “It’s not necessarily a super small town, but there are some people who just don’t know about it, and it’s really just a beautiful spot.”

The first round will start on Tuesday and will run through Friday.

There is no charge for fans, so spectators are welcome to come out and enjoy.