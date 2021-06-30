Tony Romo competes in U.S. Amateur qualifier in Gladewater, Longview’s Rhett Sellers claims medalist honors

Longview’s Rhett Sellers rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the first playoff hole to earn medalist honors Wednesday at U.S. Amateur qualifying at scenic Tempest Golf Club, earning himself a trip to historic Oakmont Golf Club next month in the United States Golf Association’s oldest national championship.

“I can’t even process it right now. I’m in total shock,” Sellers said. “Just incredible.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Sellers tied the Tempest competitive course record during his second round with a seven-under-par 65 which vaulted him to the top of the leaderboard among the early finishers.

The Rutgers University golfer, who just finished his freshman season at the Big 10 school, tied the course record set by PGA Tour multiple winner Sam Burns in humid conditions and light winds at the Championship Jeffrey Brauer designed course.

“I had played here five or six times during high school so I kind of knew what to expect,” said the Trinity School graduate, who was medalist in the Southern Amateur Qualifying earlier this summer in Dallas.

He birdied holes 1, 3, 9-10, 13, 15 18 with no bogeys on his afternoon scorecard, He shot a morning round of 74 for a 139 total, five-under-par.

“Coming down the stretch, I was just trying to get it to the house with no disasters,” he said.

Former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback and CBS Commentator Tony Romo was forced to withdraw in the middle of his second round with back trouble. He shot an opening round 76 and was far out of qualifying.

Tyler’s Colton Cavender finished tied for 12th at 76-69-125. Longview’s Hudson Johnson was T17 with scores of 74-72-146. Noah McWilliams of Benton, Louisiana was the low Louisiana finisher with a tie for 23rd at 73-76-149.