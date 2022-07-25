TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas State Open starts Tuesday morning, and once again, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will compete in the field.

On Monday night, Romo held a speaking event at the Cascades where he met with club members ahead of the tournament.

Romo tees off at 8:30 Tuesday morning.

He joked with the audience that he would win the whole tournament because his confidence was high after winning at Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago.

Romo said he has been playing and getting better for the last 5 to 6 years and feels his practice throughout the years will allow him to be really competitive and help him make the cut this year and maybe take home first place.

“I love competition, and like I was talking about earlier, people are like ahh, he is coming out to do it for fun, and like he said before he does it because fun and enjoyable to compete,” said Romo. “The truth is as you start to improve, you actually see signs that you can actually compete and I’m actually expecting to compete this year.”

The first round of the Texas State Open tees off early Tuesday morning, and we will see how well Romo and the other 155 competitors fair as they compete for the $200-thousand purse.