Tony Romo set to play in 2021 Texas State Open in Tyler, Johnny Manziel has expressed interest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — He had to bow out early in Gladewater last week, but former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be back playing golf in the Pineywoods, returning to the texas state open in Tyler.

Officials with the tournament confirmed, Romo is registered and on the roster for the Texas State Open which will once again be hosted at The Cascades.

Romo played in the tournament two years ago.

There is a possibility he could be joined by another quarterback.

Tyler native and Texas A&M Heisman winner Johnny Manziel has expressed interest in playing but has not officially registered.

The tournament begins on July 27th and runs through the 30th.