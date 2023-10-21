TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD said that they inducted track and field star La Kadron Ivery into their Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.

Ivery graduated from the former John Tyler High School in 2001 and qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2021. During high school she was the district champion in the 100 meter dash and long jump.

As a senior she broke the Marshall meet record in the 100 meter dash. She won district and regional titles in the 100 meter dash as a sophomore.

She was given a full track and field scholarship to Baylor University. In college she broke Baylor’s record in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash and the women’s long jump.

Ivery is also an author, writer, small business owner, mentor, public and private speaker, USA Track and Field Oregon board member and a certified USATF Official.

