Trestan Ebner and Keaontay Ingram represent East Texas on 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

TYLER, TEXAS – The ninth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List was announced today at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler 15th Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

The Watch List announced today will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to 5 finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 12, 2022.

This year’s Watch List (complete list attached) includes:

53 players from 9 conferences and 5 independents (American, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt)

Players representing Universities from 24 different states and 44 schools

Wide receivers lead the nominations with 20, followed by running backs (15), quarterbacks (10), offensive linemen (5), and tight ends (3).

• Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, and UTSA running back Sincere McCormick, three previous finalists for the award are again on the list.

A player does not have to appear on the initial Watch List to be eligible to win the award. The Watch List is made up of players nominated from their respective schools.

THE EARL CAMPBELL TYLER ROSE AWARD

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced in 2012 by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler.

“We are fortunate to have a celebrity who exhibits the impeccable virtues that define this award,” Cindy Smoak, Executive Director SPORTyler said. In addition to being a well-known sports figure, Earl also earned a college degree, married his high school sweetheart, raised two successful sons and still supports the community where he grew up.”

Earl Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler before joining the Texas Longhorns under legendary Coach Darrell K. Royal. In his senior year, he led the nation with 1,744 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, going on to win the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy.

He was subsequently drafted by the Houston Oilers where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 and went on to lead the NFL in rushing 3 times. Campbell earned NFL MVP in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He now resides in Austin.

“All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete,” Campbell said. “I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor.”

For more information about The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award go to earlcampbellaward.com or contact Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce: csmoak@tylertexas.com or 903-595-7226.