Trinity Valley advances, Kilgore comes up short in national tourney opener

HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KETK) – It wasn’t easy.
But the Trinity Valley Cardinals live to fight another day.
After trailing 52-45 at the half of their NJCAA national tournament first-round contest, the No. 9 seeded Cardinals overcame a hot-shooting No. 24 Brunswick squad out of North Carolina for a 96-91 victory Monday.
TVCC takes on No. 8 seed Cowley College (KS) in round two at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Oregon State signee Dashawn Davis led the way with 35 points and four steals. But Tyler High alum Darry Moore was instrumental with 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Trinity Valley improves to 23-2 on the season.
However, the Kilgore College Rangers saw their fantastic campaign come to end Monday as they fell in a hard fought contest to the host team Hutchinson Community College 95-86.
KJ Jenkins hit five threes as part of a game-high 35 points, while Da’Sean Nelson added 29 points.
Making their first appearance in the national tournament since 2013, KC wraps its season at 17-6.
Watch the video to see game highlights.