Trinity Valley falls 67-60 to Northwest Florida State in NJCAA women’s basketball national championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals women’s basketball team is one of the country’s most storied programs.

On Saturday, they were playing to bring home their ninth national championship.

However, they would come up short, Northwest Florida State College pulled away in the 4th quarter, taking home the title for the Raiders, with a 67-60 victory.

TVCC finishes off another outstanding year, as Region 14 regular season and tournament champions, as well as one win away from the ultimate prize.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51