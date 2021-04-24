Trinity Valley falls 67-60 to Northwest Florida State in NJCAA women’s basketball national championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals women’s basketball team is one of the country’s most storied programs.

On Saturday, they were playing to bring home their ninth national championship.

However, they would come up short, Northwest Florida State College pulled away in the 4th quarter, taking home the title for the Raiders, with a 67-60 victory.

TVCC finishes off another outstanding year, as Region 14 regular season and tournament champions, as well as one win away from the ultimate prize.