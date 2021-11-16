Trinity Valley hires former TJC softball coach Maria Winn-Ratliff

Trinity Valley Community College has turned to a proven winner to lead the Lady Cardinal softball program.

Maria Winn-Ratliff, owner of a 717-312-1 record, has been named the third head coach in program history. She replaces co-head coaches Kathleen and James Rodriguez, both of whom resigned after five seasons recently to accept positions at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

“We are extremely excited about having Maria and her husband Ed join the Cardinal family,” said TVCC athletic director Eddie Kite. “Her success at previous schools should elevate the softball program to new heights. I believe the softball program is in great hands and cannot wait to watch the team play this spring.”

Winn-Ratliff is no stranger to Region XIV. The athletic director/head softball coach at Galveston College the past year, was head softball coach at Tyler Junior College for three seasons from 2016-19. She led TJC to three NJCAA tournament appearances in compiling a 164-42 record.

She was 11-1 against the Lady Cardinals while at TJC.

Prior to TJC, she had a highly successful 12-year tenure at Western Nebraska Community College from 2004-16. At Western Nebraska, she posted a 535-218-1 record, qualified for five NJCAA tournaments and won eight conference championships.

In her last four seasons at Western Nebraska, Winn-Ratliff recorded 50-plus wins each season.

Winn-Ratliff has eight Coach of the Year awards to her credit (six at Western Nebraska and two at Tyler) and has coached 15 NJCAA All-Americans.

She also served as head coach one season at Louisiana Tech University and had tenures as an assistant coach at Central Methodist University, Armstrong Atlantic State University and Bemidji State University.

Winn-Ratliff has a Master of Education from Central Methodist University and Master of Public Health from Armstrong Atlantic State University. She received a Bachelor of Science from Columbia College.

She played softball two seasons at Missouri Valley College and two seasons at Columbia College.

Winn-Ratliff inherits a Lady Cardinal team coming off a 33-13 and Region XIV East Zone Tournament championship season. The Lady Cardinals qualified for the NJCAA tournament for the second time in program history.

“Our community is going to really enjoy getting to know Maria and her staff.” Kite said. “Her values for building a program and empowering young female student-athletes align with the values of TVCC athletics, developing good students, good citizens and good athletes.”

THE WINN-RATLIFF FILE

COACHING EXPERIENCE

2020-21 – Galveston College (head coach)

2019-20 – Louisiana Tech University (head coach)

2016-19 – Tyler Junior College (head coach)

2004-16 – Western Nebraska Community College (head coach)

2003-04 – Central Methodist University (assistant coach)

2000-02 – Armstrong Atlantic State University (assistant coach)

1999-2000 – Bemidji State University (assistant coach)

CAREER HEAD COACHING RECORD

717-312-1

COACHING HIGHLIGHTS

8 Coach of the Year awards (6 at WN, 2 at TJC)

8 NJCAA Tournament appearances (5 at WN, 3 at TJC)

9 consecutive 40-plus win seasons at WN

4 consecutive 50-plus win seasons at WN

15 NJCAA All-Americans

9 Highest Team GPA awards

PLAYING EXPERIENCE

1995-97 – Columbia College

1993-85 – Missouri Valley College

EDUCATION

Central Methodist University (Master of Education)

Armstrong Atlantic State University (Master of Public Health)

Columbia College (Bachelor of Science Business Administration)