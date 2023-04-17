ATHENS, Texas — Trinity Valley Community College has selected Martin Levinson to become the 12th head men’s basketball coach in school history.

Levinson arrives to lead the Cardinals after a seven-year tenure at Southern Arkansas University Tech, where he built the program in 2017-18 and compiled a 94-52 record the next six seasons. His career head coaching record is 147-98.

In the 2020-21 season, Levinson led the Rockets to a 20-5 record and seventh-place finish in the NJCAA Division 2 national tournament.

Levinson has also been a head coach on the collegiate level at Central Community College, where his squad twice qualified for the national tournament, finishing third in the 2013-14 season.

“Beyond the wins and losses, the real success of a coach is the love, trust, and respect that is carried on with former players and colleagues throughout a lifetime,” Levinson said in describing his coaching philosophy. “As an educator and coach, it is my job to provide a safe and nurturing environment that facilitates growth and competition.”

Levinson earned his Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2006. He received his Master of Arts in Education degree there in 2011.

He played at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for two years, serving as team captain both years and earning all-conference honors.

Prior to that, he played two years at Southeast Community College, where he was also team captain for two years and all-conference.

Levinson played on a state championship team at Bellevue West High School in 2000, having been state runner-up the previous year.

He will inherit a program at TVCC that won the Region XIV tournament and qualified for a seventh national tournament in 11 years.

The new Cardinal coach is expected to arrive on campus Monday, April 17 to begin his duties. An introductory press conference will be held at a time to be announced.