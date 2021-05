TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity Valley softball team saved their best for last heading into the Region 14 East Zone Tournament on the UT Tyler campus this weekend.

The Cardinals didn’t lose a game in the double elimination showdown, and sealed the deal on Sunday morning, beating number-one seed Bossier 8-5 to secure the confernece title.

TVCC earned an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament which will take place in Yuma, Arizona on May 25th.