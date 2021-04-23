Trinity Valley to play for national title after taking down Chipola in semis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – Sure it’s expected.

But it’s never taken for granted.

For the fourth time in the last six years the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals are going to play for an NJCAA women’s basketball championship.

No. 2 seed TVCC defeated No. 3 Chipola College (FL) 77-66 Friday in the national semifinals to reach the tournament title game.

22-2 Trinity Valley will take on 23-2 Northwest Florida State at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.

Watch the video to see Friday’s highlights and to hear from a victorious head coach Precious Ivy.